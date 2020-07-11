x
DeKalb liquor store employee accidentally killed by co-worker, police say

The gunman was charged with manslaughter.
Gresham Package Store shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police say one man is dead after he was accidentally shot by a co-worker on Friday afternoon.

Police confirmed the shooting happened at a liquor store located at 2485 Gresham Road around 2:30 p.m. The gunman was "manipulating a gun" in front of the other employee and accidentally shot the victim.

The victim, who hasn't been identified but is a man, was taken to an area hospital but died there. The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with manslaughter. Authorities haven't identified the shooter either but said he was a man as well.

Exactly how the accidental discharge occurred hasn't been released as the investigation into the shooting continues. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

