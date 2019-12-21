DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly shooting near one of metro Atlanta's busiest interstates has led to a full police investigation.

DeKalb County dispatch confirmed that officers were called to 2510 Gresham Road SE around 5 p.m. to reports of a person shot. Police later confirmed that the victim died. The location, which appears to be a Texaco gas station, is located just south of I-20 in DeKalb.

Police said that the shooting was preceded by a dispute between two men. At some point in the argument, one man shot the other. The victim died at the scene and police said the shooter remained on the scene until police arrived.

He is currently being questioned by detectives and police aren't looking for any other suspects.

The shooting happened less than 300 yards from the Chevron gas station where, a month earlier, an elderly woman was carjacked and severely beaten. That particular incident happened just north of I-20 on the same road.

Police have made at least one arrest in that crime which involved a total of three people.

11Alive is working to get in contact with police on the most recent shooting, though there's no reason, at this point, to suggest the incidents are connected by anything other than proximity.

