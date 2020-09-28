Greyhound shooting victim tried to kill gunman first, police say

Police said video and witnesses confirmed the second victim information.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said the man who was shot and killed at the Greyhound bus depot near downtown Atlanta on Saturday morning had tried to shoot someone else before he was killed.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to a person shot call at the station at about 9:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot.

The man was pronounced dead by emergency personnel, the police report said. The police report identified the dead victim as Kevin Hudson of Atlanta.

Crime scene units began to process the area at the direction of police homicide investigators, according to the report.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of Hudson's body.

The report said that according to video and witnesses, Hudson had shot at a second person. That second person, the report said, in turn, shot and killed Hudson.

The police investigation remains ongoing.