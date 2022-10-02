4-year-old shot at Griffin apartment complex dies, police say

The 4-year-old was originally in critical condition following the shooting last week.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A 4-year-old who was shot at an apartment complex last week has died, police said Thursday. The incident originally happened in Griffin last Thursday.

Griffin Police said officers were called to help a gunshot victim at an apartment complex at 1110 W. Poplar St., and that they arrived to find the child hurt and rushed to give him medical attention.

The young boy was life-flighted to Navicent Health in Macon due to his injuries and had been in critical condition.

Police later said they arrested his 24-year-old mother and a 20-year-old man in the case.

The man is facing charges of cruelty to children and second-degree reckless conduct, along with false reporting, obstruction of officers and tampering with evidence. Authorities said the man had been out on bond for a previous arrest.

The child's mother is facing similar charges, according to investigators.

In the incident reported, obtained by 11Alive, responding officers found the child with a gunshot would to the abdominal area. The child's mother, according to police, could not provide a statement at the scene because she was "irate and motional" and her "only concern was for her child."

The male who was arrested, however, did provide a statement, telling officers he and the child were in front of the building when a Black Kia approached on W Poplar St. He said the vehicle came to a stop and the front passenger window rolled down and Black male wearing a black hoodie and ski mask pointed a gun and shot two to four times. The man said the car sped off and he noticed the child “laying on the asphalt in a puddle of blood.”

The man admitted to having issues with an East Side Gang but didn’t know who the shooter was.