Griffin Police say 12-year-old is responsible for string of car break-ins; faces 89 charges

Police said they arrested the 12-year-old on Wednesday.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Police in Griffin say a 12-year-old boy is facing nearly 90 charges for a recent string of car break-ins.

A release by the Griffin Police Department said the unidentified boy was arrested Wednesday "in reference to a string of entering autos."

They said the string of break-ins had occurred across the last month, as "several businesses in the N. Expressway Corridor had reported the thefts and were able to assist with camera footage leading to the identification of the suspect."

Police said the boy was charged with 84 counts of entering auto and five additional counts of criminal trespass, adding that there are "more charges forthcoming."

"Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Griffin Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 770-229-6452," the release said.