Child dead after shooting in Griffin, police investigating

The shooting happened on Hammock Street around 7:41 p.m., police said.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Police are working to uncover details after a child was shot and killed in Griffin on Saturday evening.

Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Hammock Street around 7:41 p.m. The Griffin Police Department has since sent its Criminal Investigation Division to the location to gather more information.

Police said they are "actively pursuing leads in the case" but didn't provide any additional information on a possible shooter, the circumstances of the incident or the name of the victim.

A short time later, however, they confirmed the victim was a 12-year-old boy and that he had died from his injuries.

A department spokesperson wrote that they couldn't provide further information at this time. Meanwhile, anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the police.

This is a developing story. Check back here and on 11Alive.com for updates when they become available.