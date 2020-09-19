Griffin shooting near busy commercial district leaves man dead

Authorities have identified the victim but are still searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man who was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest has died, leaving Griffin Police with a homicide investigation and a search for answers.

Police said they were called to the area of Griffin Crossings Apartments at 1597 W McIntosh Road around 2:30 p.m. They arrived at the entrance of the complex and found the victim. Wellstar EMS soon responded at took him to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital for treatment. The victim, later identified as 24-year-old Reginald Darnell Hamm of Griffin, ultimately died from his injuries.

Maps show the area where the victim was found is near multiple shopping centers and restaurants off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and North Expressway in Griffin.