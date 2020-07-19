Officers said they were responding to a welfare check. They discovered 2 bodies

Police are now working with the GBI crime lab to uncover how the victims died.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The bodies of a man and a woman have been identified and taken in for investigation after being discovered by police in a town on the outer edge of metro Atlanta.

Griffin Police said that officers were called to the 700 block of Grandview Drive around 2 p.m. for a welfare check. They weren't initially able to make contact with anyone in the residence, however, they were notified that the rear door was unlocked.

The department said that, based on the information provided by the original complainant, officers then checked the inside of the apartment. There, they found the bodies of two people, a man and a woman, in an upstairs bedroom.

From there, the department's criminal investigations division was notified.

Investigators have since interviewed multiple family members, friends, and neighbors but haven't released details on exactly how the two died. However, they have identified them as 35-year-old Ashley Smith of Peachtree City and 36-year-old Darcell Goggins of Griffin.

Police described "multiple pieces of evidence" that are currently being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for further analysis.