GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Capital Defenders, who asked for a new trial for the Gwinnett County woman convicted of starving her stepdaughter to death, will have a hearing later this year.

Tiffany Moss was sentenced to die by execution for starving her 10-year-old stepdaughter, Emani, in 2013. Her body was found in a trash can outside the family’s apartment.

Tiffany and Eman Moss, Emani’s father, originally tried to hide the crime. They plotted to tell police that she had run away and then tried to burn her body to get rid of the evidence.

Eman eventually called the police and is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for his role in the child's murder. He testified against his wife during this trial.

Emani Moss Emani Moss at school Emani Moss at school Emani Moss at school Emani Moss at school

Tiffany Moss represented herself in court, however, did not mount any defense during the trial.

"It’s a pretty general motion so I expect additional filings," Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said.

The Georgia Capital Defenders is a division of the Georgia Public Defender Council and is charged with providing a defense to all indigent defendants facing the death penalty.

The new trial hearing is set for Nov. 15.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Little girl dies alone while family lived in comfort | DA says

D.A. slams Tiffany Moss as 'evil stepmother' in death penalty case

Emani's last teacher remembers her as precious

Days after she died in her room, dad testifies that he tried to cremate her

She could become only the third woman executed in Georgia