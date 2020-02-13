ATLANTA — The president of the Buckhead Coalition is hoping a $5,000 reward will lead to tips - and hopefully an arrest in the latest Lenox Square shooting.

"We found that the rewards are deterrents to crime," Sam Massell said. "We have a lot of support, a lot of belief in the Atlanta Police Department. We think the chief does a fine job as does zone two, in particular."

Police say the shooting on Monday was not random.

Investigators say the victim arranged to meet the suspect in the parking lot near Bloomingdale's, but hadn't said why. At some point, the suspect shot the victim once in the stomach, and then got away. The victim survived.

Police have not provided any further details on the suspect and whether or not the crime was caught on security cameras.

This is the third shooting at Lenox Square in less than two months, but Massell wanted to assure that the public is still safe.

"They were not related and the public needs to know that.There's not a crime wave," Massell said.

It was just days before Christmas when investigators say Antonio Brown and Devonte Dean shot a Macy's worker during a robbery attempt. She survived.

And gunfire last month sent customers running for cover. Police say a robbery led a man to pull a gun on the accused thief in the Macy's parking garage. An Atlanta police officer then shot the man with the gun.

After Monday's shooting, police told 11Alive they recently increased patrols at the Buckhead mall.

A key factor in these shooting has been how fast officers are able to respond. That's in part because they have a lot of eyes on the area.

"We've been given certain equipment to the policeman to make our precinct the most desirable place to work," Massell said.

Since 2015, APD has linked hundreds of security cameras at nearby businesses to their monitoring system.

