BUFORD, Ga. — Gwinnett Police say a group of six people stole thousands of dollars in items from a Victoria's Secret store.

Investigators say they stole $2700 in products from the store inside the Mall of Georgia on May 29.

Surveillance video shows the suspects entering the store in two separate groups. Police said they all come in carrying shopping bags from other stores in the mall. They appear to be looking at different items and chatting with each other.

Six people stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Victoria's Secret in Gwinnett County. Police are still searching for them.

GCPD

The group stayed for about 45 minutes, removing security tags and slipping items into their shopping bags, police said.

"Each suspect eventually purchased an item to give the appearance of legitimate shopping and they each paid with cash," Gwinnett Police Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said. "After reviewing surveillance footage, it was determined that the theft had occurred."

The suspects include five black women and one black man. Two of the women have black braids, one woman has long green hair, while another has short black hair. The other woman has shoulder-length black hair with tattoos on her chest and right arm. The man has a short beard and long dreadlocks pulled into a knot.

If you have any information call Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300, or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

