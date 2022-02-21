Atlanta Police working to identify individuals caught ransacking store, stealing $25,000 worth of merchandise

Atlanta Police are now trying to identify the individuals.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said they are asking for the public's help in identifying people caught on video stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing.

At least six individuals triggered a business alarm at 1874 Piedmont Ave. NE last Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers arrived at Toussant Namdi and spoke with management who said several males snatched clothes off the racks and mannequins before taking off, a news release reads. APD's Larceny Unit said the group likely got away with $25,000 worth of merchandise.

Surveillance video shows the individuals mostly dressed in black walking into the storefront before ransacking the store, pulling items from the floor, displays and even taking off with part of a mannequin. In the video, the group makes a bunch of commotion in less than a minute before running out of the store. Investigators said they are now working to identify the people caught on video.