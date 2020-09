Police said the car was stolen out of Riverdale.

ATLANTA — Police responded to an overturned car down in an embankment in west Atlanta on Thursday, finding it had been stolen.

Police said the car was stolen out of Riverdale. It was found down an embankment off Francis Pl. in Grove Park.

Police believe suspects ditched the stolen car down the embankment before stealing another car.

There was no word on a description of the suspects or the car they were believed to have taken.