ATLANTA - One person is in custody and a Georgia State Patrol trooper is at the hospital after a chase late Monday night.

According to Sgt. 1st Class Stacey Collins with Georgia State Patrol, a trooper saw a vehicle speeding and attempted to perform a traffic stop but the suspect vehicle fled.

The chase continued onto I-85 SB in the Clairmont area and then onto the connector southbound where the suspect vehicle exited at Metropolitan Pkwy.

The trooper attempted to perform the PIT Maneuver off of the ramp at the bottom of Metropolitan Pkwy when the suspect vehicle crashed and the trooper's vehicle ended up going into a creek.

The suspect then attempted to flee on foot but after an hour-long search in a wooded area, the suspect was found and taken into custody.

According to Sgt. 1st Class Collins, the suspect was driving while drunk, driving on a suspended license and was on active probation.

There was also some possible stolen items found in the suspect's vehicle.

The trooper is expected to be okay.

PHOTOS | GSP cruiser falls into creek after chase with DUI suspect

PHOTOS | GSP cruiser falls into creek after chase with DUI suspect

© 2018 WXIA