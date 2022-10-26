Dirt bike leads GSP on chase through southwest Atlanta, driver in critical condition, troopers say

The driver was charged with felony fleeing to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving on the wrong side of the road, along with more charges.

EAST POINT, Ga. — One man is in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital after leading Georgia State Patrol on a winding police chase throughout southwest Atlanta on Wednesday.

It all began when troopers said they saw a black dirt bike at a Shell gas station located on Cleveland Avenue and I-75. Shortly after, the driver left the gas station and drove up a dirt hill onto a road overlooking Cleveland Avenue. The man then started to spin his tires and perform donuts in the middle of the road, according to GSP.

Troopers were trying to search for the dirt bike in a neighborhood along 3rd Avenue SW, when the rider darted past their GSP patrol car at a stop sign heading west on Cleveland Avenue at a high rate of speed, recklessly swerving through cars, GSP said in a statement.

After troopers turned on their sirens and lights and started to pursue the dirt bike, the man eventually stopped at Metropolitan Avenue, where they said he "stopped in the intersection and made a hand gesture at Troopers." He proceeded to hop back on the bike and sped away in the eastbound lane going against traffic, authorities noted.

As troopers continued their pursuit, they approached a red light at the intersection of Springdale Road SW where the man refused to slow down, crossing into the intersection, colliding with a Mercedes SUV flinging him airborne into the pavement, GSP said.

The pursuing troopers rendered first aid to the man until EMS arrived, where he was taken to Grady Hospital. He sustained "serious injuries," according to GSP.