GSP investigates crash that left one teen dead, another injured

Police are saying the chase began because the teens were racing another car.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell police officer is now on paid leave after a pursuit ended in a crash shortly after midnight Sunday on Holcomb Bridge Road, killing a teenager and injuring another.

According to the crash report from Georgia State Patrol, the car came off Holcomb Bridge Road, taking out trees and bushes before slamming into a home on Richwood Circle.

In their own report on the incident, Roswell Police say they lost track of the vehicle 10 seconds before it crashed.

The responding officer wrote that police were originally responding to several 911 calls about two cars street racing, coming from Alpharetta into Roswell.

When police tracked them down at a red light, the officer wrote that another car tried to block his patrol car while the other two vehicles took off on Holcomb Bridge Road.

According to the report, the police chase reached 120 miles per hour before a supervisor told the officer to call off the chase.

Ten seconds later, the officer writes one of the cars careened off the road, and two people inside were both thrown from it.

Nineteen-year-old Dahian Pena was killed, while 18-year-old Kimberly Reyes was seriously injured.

Police say two other people in the car ran from police before being evaluated, but a 19-year-old man turned himself in Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the officer who chased the car is on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure.