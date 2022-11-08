Car break-ins, shooting prompts GSU alert | What we know

ATLANTA — A shooting near Georgia State University's campus prompted an alert Tuesday evening.
Atlanta Police Department officers were called to Piedmont Avenue and Decatur Street before the university sent its alert around 7:30 p.m.
According to GSU, a person was breaking into cars and the victim fired several shots at the suspect. The individual was shot, but is expected to be OK; the victim drove off in a white car, university officials said.
University police will send an updated alert once the area is cleared, they said.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
