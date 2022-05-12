Campus community concerned after GSU student killed at nearby gas station

It’s one of two shootings that happened near the campus in a matter of hours.

ATLANTA — Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a Georgia State University student near campus. It’s one of two shootings that happened near campus in a matter of hours.

"I was just studying and heard two shots and I came to look out my window and I saw a body there," GSU Freshman Ashante Key said.

She said seeing a fellow student killed right outside her dorm was heartbreaking.

"It’s a lot to take in and I couldn't even process it,” Key said.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday at the RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont -- directly across the street from GSU’s Piedmont Central Dining Hall.

In a statement sent to the University community, Georgia State’s President M. Brian Blake confirmed the victim was a student and shared that the school is working with police as they work to apprehend the suspects. He also said Atlanta Police believe the shooting was a "targeted incident."

Key said it’s traumatizing.

“I was scared to walk out to get food 'cause I just thought what if something else happens,” she said.

Just hours later, a few blocks away, there was another shooting across from the Waffle House on Courtland Street. Atlanta Police said a man and woman were shot and brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"That’s insane again -- that’s somewhere we always walk to,” Key said.