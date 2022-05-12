Campus community concerned after GSU student killed at nearby gas station

ATLANTA — Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a Georgia State University student near campus. It’s one of two shootings that happened near campus in a matter of hours.
"I was just studying and heard two shots and I came to look out my window and I saw a body there," GSU Freshman Ashante Key said.
She said seeing a fellow student killed right outside her dorm was heartbreaking.
"It’s a lot to take in and I couldn't even process it,” Key said.
It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday at the RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont -- directly across the street from GSU’s Piedmont Central Dining Hall.
In a statement sent to the University community, Georgia State’s President M. Brian Blake confirmed the victim was a student and shared that the school is working with police as they work to apprehend the suspects. He also said Atlanta Police believe the shooting was a "targeted incident."
Key said it’s traumatizing.
“I was scared to walk out to get food 'cause I just thought what if something else happens,” she said.
Just hours later, a few blocks away, there was another shooting across from the Waffle House on Courtland Street. Atlanta Police said a man and woman were shot and brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"That’s insane again -- that’s somewhere we always walk to,” Key said.
Police have not said whether these two shootings are related. However, Georgia State said they’ve added additional GSU Police presence on campus, especially around housing.