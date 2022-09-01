Student brings gun to school in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — A student in Franklin County reportedly brought a weapon to school on Wednesday, according to the district.
According to a post on Franklin County Schools Facebook page, students reported to a seventh-grade teacher that another kid had a gun. The district said their school resource officer at Franklin County Middle School "confiscated the weapon from a book bag."
No ammunition was in the gun or on the student. The school district said no one was hurt and that the school day continued "operating as normal."