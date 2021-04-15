DeKalb Police: Suspects fire gun at officers; 1 in custody, another still wanted

Police said no officers were hurt.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking for a man after a shot was allegedly fired at officers Wednesday evening in DeKalb.

According to DeKalb County Police, officers were in the area of the 6100 block of Memorial Drive looking for a wanted person. Police didn't give information on what the person was wanted for.

They said the suspect in question and another person spotted them in the area and they took off.

"The two males then turned and opened fire on officers," according to police.

No officers were hurt, they said.

One person was taken into custody. However, police said they were still searching for the additional person Wednesday night.