Atlanta Police are searching for a suspect who they say shot a man multiple times inside of a bar overnight.

Officers were called to the Revery Bar on Monroe Drive around 2:10 a.m Saturday morning.

When they arrived at the scene they found a man, who they believe is in his early 20s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition.

"He was involved in a dispute with several other males at the bar," APD Capt. William Ricker said.

The suspect left the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.

