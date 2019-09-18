FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are trying to find a man who allegedly fired at law enforcement officers Tuesday night.

Floyd County Police are looking for Jefferey Tyler Aycock. They confirmed to 11Alive that no injuries were reported.

The incident happened on Sam Harris Road.

According to police, Aycock should be considered armed and dangerous. The department posted a photo of Aycock on its Facebook page.

Anyone who has information that can help police, call the crime line at 706-236-5000.

