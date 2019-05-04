DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A fight that began when a man allegedly recognized his previously stolen car ultimately led to an officer firing his weapon.

DeKalb Police Major A.T. Mears said officers were already nearby when they heard a gunshot near the intersection of Panola and Young roads on Friday.

He said they later learned that the incident revolved around a stolen vehicle - one the owner had tracked down. But the gun blast was representative of how that recovery attempt fared. So police were quick to get to the scene since they were handling another call at the same location.

"They ran to intervene," Mears said. "The subject then fired a shot at officers."

The officers then returned fire but it didn't appear that anyone had been hit.

"The individual is currently at large," Mears said. "We are searching for him as we speak and we have recovered the weapon."

He added that they're still in the earlier stages of the investigation and that they are still searching for facts and getting statements.

Police are also working on a decent description of the suspect. However, in the meantime, police are asking anyone who notices a suspicious person in the neighborhood to call police. He also stressed that residents shouldn't try to take matters into their own hands since the suspect had fired on other people already.

