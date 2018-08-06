The suspect in a Sunday morning double homicide in Atlanta has been captured by FBI agents.

Rufus Weems Jr. was taken into custody on Friday on two counts of murder for the deaths of a man and woman in southeast Atlanta. According to Atlanta Police Department spokesperson Lisa Bender, officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Bromack Drive around 7:20 a.m. that morning.

By the time officers arrived, the woman, 18-year-old Chloe Dowdy, was already dead. The male victim, 25-year-old Christopher Welch, died later at a local hospital. Investigations uncovered Weems as the main suspect in the crime who allegedly ran from the home after the gunfire.

The shooting allegedly happened because of an argument, though, the specifics of how that fight began were unclear.

It took roughly a week for authorities to find Weems who was in an apartment complex at 330 Arrowhead Boulevard, - a Jonesboro, Georgia address. He's now in Fulton County jail.

