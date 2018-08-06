The suspect in a double homicide waived his first court appearance Saturday at the Fulton County jail.

Rufus Weems Jr. was ordered held without bond pending his next court appearance on June 22.

He was arrested Friday in Jonesboro by FBI agents for the murders of a man and a woman in southeast Atlanta on June 3. According to Atlanta Police Department spokesperson Lisa Bender, officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Bromack Drive around 7:20 a.m. that morning.

By the time officers arrived, the woman, 18-year-old Chloe Dowdy, was already dead. The male victim, 25-year-old Christopher Welch, died later at a local hospital. Investigations uncovered Weems as the main suspect in the crime who allegedly ran from the home after the gunfire.

The shooting allegedly happened because of an argument, though, the specifics of how that fight began were unclear.

It took roughly a week for authorities to find Weems who was in an apartment complex at 330 Arrowhead Boulevard, - a Jonesboro, Georgia address. He's now in Fulton County jail.

