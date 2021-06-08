Gunman barricaded inside Sandy Springs apartment, police say

They are urging people to avoid the area of Adair Lane to Grogans Ferry Road.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police and SWAT are on the scene of a "critical incident," they said, after a gunman was reported barricaded in a Sandy Springs apartment off Spring Creek Lane.

"A person who shot a firearm is barricaded inside an apartment," Sandy Springs police said on social media.

It is taking place at the ARIUM at Morgan Falls apartment complex. Management sent a letter to residents urging them to "shelter in place." They said any resident who is not currently at home, should avoid returning to the complex until further notice.

"We are working with local authorities to properly manage the situation," management wrote in the letter to residents.

Police are urging people to avoid the area of Adair Lane to Grogans Ferry Road (Spring Creek Lane).

Police said there have been no injuries reported.

