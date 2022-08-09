Video shows gunmen who shot, killed man picking up food at DeKalb County pizza shop

The three suspects fled the scene in a red Lexus.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are seeking help in identifying three suspects who opened fire and killed on a man at a pizza restaurant last month.

On Aug. 28, officers said they responded to a shooting at the Halal Pizza and Café on North Indian Creek Drive.

They said the victim was picking up food from the location at 7:30 p.m. and getting into his car when three suspects exited their own vehicle and fired several shots at him.

The three suspects then fled the scene.

Officers are asking for anyone who recognizes them or the driver of the Red Lexus GS350 that drove off with them to contact police.

