ATLANTA -- Three gunmen are still on the run, Tuesday, after they robbed several businesses in the same neighborhood - a crime spree that lasted just minutes, but left a lasting impact

"We had three armed males," Captain Reginald Moorman with the Atlanta Police Department said. "One stood at the door while the other two came in and demanded money."

The men left with $600 and didn't hurt anyone. But this was just the beginning of their crime spree. They hit the road and continued their terror.

Five minutes later, at 11:45 p.m., the three struck allegedly again - this time just a mile away on Donald Lee Hollowell. The crooks allegedly got a lot more violent. They held a gun at a customer's head, stealing his wallet. Next, they stole money from the cash register.

The suspects hit the road one last time taking a few more minutes before they made their final stop. At 11:58 p.m., authorities said they robbed a store on Hollywood Road. But, this time, the clerk fought back.

"The employee inside the store presented a weapon and the three suspects ran out of the store," Moorman said.

The suspects are still on the run and police have their hands full. They don't have a description or any details on the getaway car.

