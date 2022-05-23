Atlanta rapper Gunna denied bond by Fulton County judge

Here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A judge denied Bond to several alleged members of the Young Slime Life street gang on Monday, including rapper Sergio Kitchens - aka Gunna.

At this time, the judge has delayed bond on rapper Young Thug, who's real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams.

The two rappers, along with more than two dozen others, have been indicted on crimes stemming from gang-related charges.

Williams in particular is accused of being a founder and active leader of the violent Young Slime Life street gang. The indictment mentions specific criminal charges regarding an "overt act in furthering of the conspiracy" and an "act of racketeering" to advance gang interests.

He is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail, though his lawyer has been working to get him out on bond -- calling for an emergency hearing over what they called "more humane/non-torturous" housing while he is in custody.

When Williams' lawyer previously asked the judge for bond, they said that Williams was a flight risk. His attorney said he has substantial ties to the Atlanta area and that there is "not a scintilla of evidence" that he "has done anything to try to obstruct justice or try to hinder people from turning themselves in or being arrested."