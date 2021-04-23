Guns and drugs seized in arrest in Fulton County

The searches were the result of an investigation that began earlier this year involving the criminal gang Rollin' 60's Neighborhood Crips, officials said.

ATLANTA — Authorities have arrested two people and seized several guns and drugs following a Thursday morning search warrant served by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Police and agents with the Atlanta Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations executed search warrants in two locations, one in Atlanta and another in Sandy Springs, which led to the seizure of several guns. Authorities said some of them were reported stolen.

During their investigation, agents also seized suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana and evidence of criminal street gang activity.

According to officials, the searches were the result of an investigation that began earlier this year involving the criminal gang Rollin' 60's Neighborhood Crips.

Authorities have charged a 42-year-old man of Atlanta with trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. He is also being charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The other arrested suspect has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violations of the Georgia Street Gang Act.