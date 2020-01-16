ATLANTA — Atlanta Police revealed that more than 900 guns were stolen from cars across the city in 2019.

988 guns were reported stolen last year. This number is down from the 1,021 guns reported stolen from cars in 2018.

Atlanta Police said 203 firearms reported stolen were recovered last year.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently revealed that hundreds of guns were caught at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in 2019.

OTHER HEADLINES:

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder

'Diving in Lake Lanier probably is one of the most dangerous things I’ve done'

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old