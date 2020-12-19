Woman detained after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound to stomach

Police learned of the victim after responding to the Pine Tree Road area regarding gunfire on Friday afternoon.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers responding to a report of shots fired soon learned that a victim had already arrived at an area hospital on Friday afternoon.

Investigators said they were called to the 2500 block of Pine Tree Road just before 3 p.m. to reports of the gunfire. Police said the caller heard a single gunshot after what sounded like people arguing outside.

Police soon learned while investigating that a victim had arrived at Emory Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The man was "alert, conscious and breathing," according to police, though his exact condition wasn't available.

Based on their initial investigation, police believe the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute and have since detained a woman in connection with the shooting - though they haven't said if she was the actual shooter in the case.