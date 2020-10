It happened at around 4 a.m. in the area of Piedmont Avenue and Bell Street.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer on patrol early Monday heard several gunshots and went to investigate.

It happened at around 4 a.m. in the area of Piedmont Avenue and Bell Street.

The officer located a victim who said that an unknown suspect in a Dodge Charger "fired a number of gunshots" striking her vehicle and "several others," police told 11Alive.