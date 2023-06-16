Gwinnett 14-year-old girl missing for weeks found with 41-year-old man; charges include child molestation

Russell Cheeves is now in custody in Clayton County and facing charges in two jurisdictions.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl who was missing for weeks after disappearing from school has been found and reunited with her parents, Gwinnett police said Friday.

11Alive is not including her name or photo out of respect for her privacy; her name and photos have been removed from our past missing persons stories in this case as well.

According to Gwinnett police, the teenager was found in the home of a 41-year-old man in Morrow, in Clayton County.

That man, Russell Cheeves, is now facing charges in two jurisdictions - the charges include child molestation in Clayton County for alleged activity at the Morrow home, and enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody in Gwinnett County.

Police said the girl was found after "information was received that led the lead detective to believe that (the girl) was at a home on Sanders Drive in Morrow."

No further details about the tip that led to finding the girl were initially available.

Cheeves "is currently incarcerated in Clayton County on crimes that are alleged to have happened at the home in Morrow," a Gwinnett County Police Department release stated.

The case of the missing girl had drawn significant attention after she didn't come home from school on May 24. She was described as a student with perfect attendance and police characterized the details of this case as "circumstances outside her normal behavior."

Police said she had left toward the student parking lot and wasn't seen afterward; her cell phone was shut off a few hours later, her social media activity ceased and she had not had access to a money or car.

"Detectives have been working diligently to follow up on all leads in this case," GCPD said Friday.