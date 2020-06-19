Arrest made in Gwinnett hit-and-run accident that seriously injured motorcyclist

Christopher Johnson of Lawrenceville faces multiple charges in the crash after coming forward on Friday.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a man accused of leaving the scene of an accident that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital has been taken into custody.

Gwinnett Police said 32-year-old Christopher Johnson of Lawrenceville contacted the department on Friday and told officers that he was involved in a previous hit-and-run accident.

He eventually met with the lead investigator in the case and was booked into the county jail on charges of hit-and-run - serious injury, duty to report an accident, no valid insurance, and suspended registration.

The charges come following an accident on Wednesday morning around 6:45 a.m. in the area Duluth Highway and Sugarloaf Parkway. Based on the preliminary investigation, police said the collision happened as Mustang was making a right turn onto Sugarloaf Parkway.

Police said that the suspect, now identified as Johnson, then left the scene in a red or maroon Ford Mustang. The other vehicle involved in the crash, a motorcycle, and its 30-year-old rider were left behind, police said. That rider was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Gwinnett Police placed an alert out to the public the next day with a description of the vehicle involved and witness details suggesting the driver escaped heading toward I-85. The suspect driver came forward on Friday.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).