Gwinnett Co. Police looking for SUV after man left in ditch following hit-and-run

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are looking for a driver they believe is responsible for a hit-and-run that critically injured one person.

Police opened an investigation after they were called to Kilcrease Road Monday, March 27, after a man was found in a ditch beside the street.

Investigators believe the 33-year-old was walking along the roadway when a Hyundai SUV hit him. Police said the driver didn't stop and left him in a ditch nearby.

He was found with serious injuries and rushed to a hospital. Currently, he remains in critical condition. Police are unsure of how long he had been there before being discovered.

Pieces of the car were recovered from the scene, which leads investigators to believe the Dacula resident was hit by a 2016 to 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe.

If you spot the car or have any information about the hit-and-run, Gwinnett County Police urge you to call detectives at (678) 442-5653 or email them at pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com.