7-month-old baby recovered in Gwinnett County after car she was in was stolen, police say

The baby was asleep in her car when her dad went into a store on Monday night. When he came out, a man was sitting in the driver's seat and then sped away.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 7-month-old baby was recovered, police say, after the car she was sleeping in was stolen in Gwinnett County on Monday night.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said the infant's father had gone into a store on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville and left the car running.

According to the department, when the father came back outside, 29-year-old Joshua Rodriguez of Buford was sitting in the driver's seat.

"The father confronted the male, who put the vehicle in reverse and began driving recklessly out of the parking lot," a release said. "On the way out of the parking lot, the vehicle stuck a sign, another vehicle, and jumped the curb."

The release said that an off-duty officer then found the car abandoned in a parking lot less than a mile from the store, with the child still in her car seat unharmed.