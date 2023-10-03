Search underway for suspect who allegedly burglarized Gwinnett Urgent Care

DULUTH, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a burglary suspect who stole from two businesses.
One of the crimes happened on Sept. 28 just around 5 a.m. at an Urgent Care located on 1630 Pleasant Hill Road. Authorities believe the suspect burglarized a neighboring business moments before stealing from the facility.
The man stole a total of $7,200 from both businesses, according to police.
Police said he was described as wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants as pictured below.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police at 770-513-5300.
Those who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or submit a tip online here.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.