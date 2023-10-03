Search underway for suspect who allegedly burglarized Gwinnett Urgent Care

​The crime happened on Sept. 28 just around 5 a.m. at an Urgent Care located on 1630 Pleasant Hill Road.

DULUTH, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a burglary suspect who stole from two businesses.

One of the crimes happened on Sept. 28 just around 5 a.m. at an Urgent Care located on 1630 Pleasant Hill Road. Authorities believe the suspect burglarized a neighboring business moments before stealing from the facility.

The man stole a total of $7,200 from both businesses, according to police.

Police said he was described as wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants as pictured below.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police at 770-513-5300.

Those who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or submit a tip online here.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.