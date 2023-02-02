Murder suspect indicted in killing of Gwinnett corrections officer

The indictment was issued on Wednesday.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect in the killing of a Gwinnett County corrections officer in December has now been indicted for two counts of murder and two other charges.

The indictment was issued on Wednesday. It charges Yahya Abdulkadir with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Abdulkadir was arrested in mid-December, a few days after allegedly shooting 59-year-old Scott Riner in the parking lot of the Gwinnett Correctional Center.

Riner had worked with the county corrections department for 10 years and was on his way in to work on the morning of Dec. 13 when it's believed a confrontation with Abdulkadir may have occurred occurred. Investigators, however, have also said no kind of confrontation may have happened, indicating it may have been random.

Abdulkadir was denied bond at a hearing Dec. 18.

Family who spoke at his funeral shined a light on Riner's personality outside of his duties, often bringing up memories they shared. He had been married for 22 years and had a son, daughter and grandson.

"Scott was one of the happiest I've ever known. He was happy in this job. He was happy at his farm. When he got to the farm, he definitely relaxed," said Riner's cousin.

Riner's family also issued a statement after his death, thanking the community for its support and prayers.