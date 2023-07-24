Police investigating after 18-year-old found shot to death at Gwinnett apartment complex

The incident happened at the Elliott Norcross apartments on 1355 Graves Road.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old was found shot to death late Sunday night at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County, according to police.

The incident happened at the Elliott Norcross apartments on 1355 Graves Road just outside the Norcross city limits. The same apartment complex was also the scene of a fire earlier this month.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said officers arrived a little before midnight, where they "discovered an 18-year-old male victim killed, by what appears to be a gunshot wound."

Police said he was "found outside a vehicle, in the parking lot."

"Police are interviewing witnesses and looking for surveillance," GCPD said.

No identifying information about the 18-year-old has been released to this point.