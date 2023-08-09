22-year-old arrested in connection with over 400 vehicle break-ins in metro Atlanta

In a coordinated, multi-jurisdictional operation, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force and others apprehended a 22-year-old man from East Point.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The alleged leader of a metro Atlanta car break-in crew was arrested on Aug. 31 and is connected to hundreds of entering auto thefts, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said the man was wanted in connection with hundreds of entering auto thefts plaguing Gwinnett County and the wider metro Atlanta area since May.

In one night alone, detectives said the 22-year-old was connected to 30 entering auto and motor vehicle theft offenses on June 22. The criminal spree persisted almost nightly throughout the summer, resulting in over 400 vehicle break-ins and over 15 stolen vehicles in Gwinnett County alone.