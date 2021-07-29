Man found shot and killed in parking lot of Gwinnett County apartment complex

Police said the man who allegedly shot him remained on scene, and that the incident arose from an argument.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was found shot and killed late Wednesday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Gwinnett County, police said.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the man who allegedly shot him remained on scene, and it currently remains unclear what, if any, charges he will face.

Police said the men knew each other and that the incident arose out of an argument.

There was no immediate identifying information for either the alleged shooter or the victim. Police said they are still interviewing witnesses to get more details on what exactly happened.