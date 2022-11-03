Gwinnett County crime crackdown leads to 65 arrests

"It was boots on the ground, our whole division was dedicated for eight straight days in doing this almost 24-7," said Deputy Ashley Castiblanco a spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.



Operation One Star was a crime suppression effort focused on dismantling and targeting specific crimes related to gangs, drugs, and human trafficking. Between the end of February to the beginning of March, more than 95 deputies focused on high crime areas in the county.



Those areas include parts of Lawrenceville, Sugar Hill, Norcross, Buford, Snellville, and Pleasant Hill.



Castiblanco said drugs and illegal guns were taken off the street with the intensive patrols. She said investigators used crime mapping data to determine which areas to focus on first.



"The local municipalities like Gwinnett County Police Department providing that intelligence for us was extremely useful and vital to our operation," said Castiblanco.



During the eight days of Operation One Star, Castiblanco said deputies also came face-to-face with 267 people suspected of crimes, 65 of them were arrested. Officers say many of them were in possession of narcotics, illegal firearms, and drug paraphernalia.