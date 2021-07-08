Man stabbed to death at Gwinnett County home in domestic incident

Police said three children were in the home at the time of the incident, but it was not clear if they witnessed it.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was stabbed to death early Sunday at a home in Gwinnett County, in an apparent domestic incident that occurred while three children were in the home.

Police said a woman was placed in custody on scene and transported to the headquarters of the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The department did not detail the relationship between the man and woman, or the children and the two adults. Police said they did not know if the children witnessed the incident or remained asleep through it.

According to Gwnnett Police, it happened at a home on Planters Cove Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville. They said they were called to a domestic incident and discovered the man, described as being in his mid-30s, with stab wounds.

"Officers rendered aid until the Gwinnett County Fire Department arrived on scene," a statement said. "The man died as a result of his injuries."

Police said two of the children in the home at the time were teens, and one was an infant. None were injured, and the infant was placed in the care of family members.