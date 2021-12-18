Gwinnett Police investigating pedestrian accident as 'intentional' homicide

The department said it happened on Windsor Oak Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police said early Saturday morning they were investigating a pedestrian accident death in unincorporated Lawrenceville as an "intentional" homicide.

The department said it happened on Windsor Oak Circle. There was no immediate information on the victim/

"According to detectives, this incident appears to be an intentional act and is being investigated as a homicide," a police statement said.

The statement added that GCPD's homicide unit and CSI are on scene.