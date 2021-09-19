In separate Gwinnett shootings, one dead outside Norcross lounge and one dead at Snellville house party

The incidents happened early Sunday.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Separate shootings left at least two men dead in Gwinnett County overnight Sunday, with one of the incidents happening outside a popular lounge in Norcross.

Two other men were injured and transported to a hospital in that shooting, which occurred outside 11 Eleven Lounge on Britt Road.

Gwinnett Police said an off-duty officer was working at a nearby karaoke restaurant when he heard shots and responded to the scene. He found one man dead in the parking lot outside 11 Eleven.

"Shots were heard by an officer who was close by and he responded to make sure everyone was okay, but upon his arrival he found one male deceased in the parking lot of Eleven Lounge," police said.

Police did not detail the injuries to the other two men found with gunshot wounds.

That incident happened a little before 3 a.m.

In the other incident, a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his torso at a location on Forrest Bend Lane in Snellville.

Police said the shooting had happened while people were at a house party, but had few other details.