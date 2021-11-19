Gwinnett Police: Man injured multiple people walking their dogs in string of hit-and-runs

The entire episode occurred within the span of about an hour on Nov. 8.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police said a man is being charged with multiple felonies after allegedly committing three hit-and-runs earlier this month.

The incident originally happened on Nov. 8, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. A 20-year-old suspect is accused of hitting and charging at multiple people in their own driveways.

The entire episode occurred within the span of about an hour.

The department said the first victim, a 69-year-old woman, suffered a fractured femur bone when she was hit in her driveway on Buttercup Trail as she was about to walk her dog, at around 7:40 p.m.

Police were dispatched about 10 minutes later to a home on Oakland Pointe, about two-and-a-half miles away. There, a 42-year-old man had also been hit in his driveway while walking his dog, suffering broken bones in his leg.

Officers were then called 35 minutes later to a location on North Oak Drive, a half mile away. A 49-year-old man told police he had been trying to back out of his driveway when he was sideswiped by the suspect.

Another 10 minutes later, police were flagged down by a 34-year-old man on Club Lakes Parkway, about five miles away. He told officers he'd been walking a dog when a man got out of his car and charged at him.

The string of incidents came to an end with the suspect evidently crashing his car around 8:45 p.m. Gwinnett Police said the crash happened on Club Dr. and Shackleford Rd., about two miles from the last incident.

The department said the suspect "removed his pants after the single-car accident and fled the scene on foot."

He was caught shortly after that. The individual now faces charges including five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of felony aggravated battery, two counts of felony hit and run with a serious injury, and one count of hit and run.