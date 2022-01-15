Two men shot and killed at Gwinnett County shopping plaza

The incident happened early Saturday morning off Jimmy Carter Blvd.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were shot and killed early Saturday morning at a shopping plaza in Gwinnett County, police said.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, one of the men was found dead on scene at the Cedar Village Shopping Center off Jimmy Carter Boulevard outside Norcross. The other man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting, and so far have not provided any details on the victims or a potential suspect.