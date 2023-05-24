Woman and man found dead at homicide scene in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police said Wednesday morning they were investigating a homicide scene at which a man and woman were found dead.
Officers responded to a location on Woodington Circle in between Norcross and Lawrenceville in unincorporated Gwinnett County.
There were no additional details immediately available.
