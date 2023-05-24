Woman and man found dead at homicide scene in Gwinnett County

There were no additional details immediately available.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police said Wednesday morning they were investigating a homicide scene at which a man and woman were found dead.

Officers responded to a location on Woodington Circle in between Norcross and Lawrenceville in unincorporated Gwinnett County.

11Alive's Brittany Kleinpeter is on scene with a crew.

@GwinnettPd are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in their driveway in Lawrenceville along Woodington Circle. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/wMG1W0XLa8 — Brittany Kleinpeter (@brittanyreport) May 24, 2023

