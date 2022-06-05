Police believe Gwinnett man shot and killed wife in argument, then killed stepdaughter's husband in confrontation

Bernie Mack, 61, faces two counts of malice murder and two counts of felony murder, among other charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 61-year-old Gwinnett County man faces charges after police say he killed his wife in an argument and then shot and killed his stepdaughter's husband when the two confronted him.

Bernie Mack, 61, is charged with two counts of malice murder and two counts of felony murder, police said, as well as several other charges.

According to Gwinnett County Police, 61-year-old Bridget Mack was found dead from a gunshot wound inside her home by her daughter and her daughter's husband, 36-year-old Jeremy Santos.

The department said in a release that the daughter and her husband "encountered Bernie near the entrance of the subdivision as they were leaving the scene" where they had found the mother killed.

"Jeremy and Bernie exchanged gunfire, resulting in Jeremy’s death from gunshot wounds sustained during the altercation," police said.

The department added that Bernie Mack remained on scene and was arrested without incident when officers arrived.

"Detectives believe there was an argument between Bridget and Bernie that lead up to Bridget’s death," Gwinnett Police said. The specifics of the motive in the incident are still being investigated."

Police first reported the deaths of two individuals on Thursday night at an apartment complex on Harbor Bay Dr., saying that someone called 911 saying someone was shot inside a residence.

Upon arriving officers found a man, now identified as Santos, "laying outside a vehicle further down the street."